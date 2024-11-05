Founded in Burton-upon-Trent in Staffordshire as the Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries, the company grew quickly in its early years, producing some of Britain’s most beloved ales and expanding via the medium of regular acquisitions, including that of the famous Banks’s Brewery in 1890.

Well known across the country for its commitment to traditional brewing techniques and wide range of beers, Marston’s gained a reputation over the decades for producing high-quality cask ales, notably using the Burton Union system in its methodology.

By the early 2000s, the company had expanded significantly, now encompassing brands like Jennings, Ringwood, and Wychwood, enabling it to boost its burgeoning portfolio of traditional ales and cosy pubs, many of which were also in Lancashire.

With 2007 having seen Marston’s undergo a major rebranding, the chain now owns over 1,500 pubs across the country, serving a diverse range of communities in locales everywhere from bustling city centres to quaint villages.

Their modern iteration of pub caters for contemporary tastes whilst also playing on its reputation and vibe as a classic British pub company, embodying that culture. Designed with family-friendly atmospheres in mind, the modern Marston’s venue is all about spacious layouts, beer gardens, and restaurant-quality food alongside a rich brewing heritage.

Lancashire along features some 33 Marston’s pubs, so here we’ve ranked each venue from best to worst based on your Google reviews. Here’s how they shape up...

2 . Rose & Crown Inn - 220 Southport Road, Ulness Walton, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 8LP | 4.7 stars (811 reviews) Google Photo Sales

4 . Prince Of Wales - 9-11 Cowling Road, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 0QE | 4.6 stars (241 reviews) Google Photo Sales