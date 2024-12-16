Aldi reveals times when Lancashire stores are quietest for Christmas shopping

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket says that between 8pm and 10pm is typically the quietest time for customers to pick up their festive shopping.

Meanwhile, Tuesday 17th December and Sunday 22nd December are expected to be quieter days to visit stores, as well as Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th December for those happy to leave it last minute.

Aldi is officially the go-to destination for Christmas this year, as the discount supermarket has been named as Christmas Retailer of the Year by the Quality Food Awards, as well as ‘Best Overall Grocer’ at the prestigious Good Housekeeping Institute Christmas Taste Test 2024.

The annual Good Housekeeping taste test, which tests 730 products from more than 97 brands, also crowned Aldi’s mince pies, turkey and champagne as best-in-class in their categories.

“For many of us, Christmas is all about coming together to share special moments - often over delicious food and drinks with loved ones,” said Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK. “At Aldi, we’re here to make your celebrations unforgettable, offering everything you need to create a festive feast that is both affordable and of great quality.

“This way, you can focus on what truly matters: spending time with one another.”

While you’re here, check out our list of every Aldi store in Lancashire ranked from best to worst based on their Google reviews below - then you can see how your local brand ranks as you’re planning your Christmas food shop this festive period...

Be sure not to miss...