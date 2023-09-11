Alarm raised after four children are spotted in difficulty in Morecambe sea

Watch more videos on Shots!

The inshore rescue lifeboat with four volunteer crew members headed to the Battery car park just before 8pm on Friday, but it was found that the children had made their own way to safety.

An RNLI spokesman said: “With the school holidays now over and the hot weather still with us, lots of people are making the most of the wonderful evenings we are having.

"Please remember to keep safe, check the weather and tide times and follow safety advice issued.

A Morecambe RNLI crew was called out on Friday evening.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live.

"Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing.