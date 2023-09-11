News you can trust since 1837
Alarm raised after four children are spotted in difficulty in Morecambe sea

Lifeboat crews were called out after four children were reported to be in difficulty off Morecambe beach.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
The inshore rescue lifeboat with four volunteer crew members headed to the Battery car park just before 8pm on Friday, but it was found that the children had made their own way to safety.

An RNLI spokesman said: “With the school holidays now over and the hot weather still with us, lots of people are making the most of the wonderful evenings we are having.

"Please remember to keep safe, check the weather and tide times and follow safety advice issued.

A Morecambe RNLI crew was called out on Friday evening.
“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live.

"Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing.

"Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can. In an emergency call 999 or 112, if you are at sea or on the beach ask for the coastguard.”

