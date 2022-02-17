Air ambulance called out after man collapses at Morecambe bus stop
Emergency services were called out to a man who had collapsed at a bus stop on Marine Road West in Morecambe at 11.15am today.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 4:18 pm
Police said they were called to a report that a man had collapsed at a bus stop and once on the scene assisted because of crowds gathering in the area.
North West Air Ambulance said they were called to an incident in Morecambe today at around 11.40am and that the police and ambulance were also in attendance.
North West Ambulance Service said they were called out to two separate incidents at around this time.
The first was a medical incident at a private address.
The second was also a medical incident where someone had collapsed.
Both patients were taken to hospital.