Affordable homes plan for former Lancaster pub site

Plans to build a new block of flats on derelict land in Lancaster have been submitted to the city council.

The Guinness Partnership want to build 16 one bedroom flats on what was formerly The Ridge Hotel on the corner of Patterdale Road and Firbank Road.

The site has been derelict since 2014, when the former hotel was demolished.

Plans for the development show two terraced blocks arranged parallel to Firbank Road, each with flats at ground and first floor levels.

There would be one parking space for each flat.

The Guinness Partnership said its recent development of affordable housing at Brindle Close in Lancaster and King Street, Morecambe have been very popular, and therefore it wants to increase the provision across the Lancaster district.

The plans are due to go before the city council’s planning committee this year.

Guinness Partnership is a Registered Social Housing Provider, and proposes the provision of 100 per cent “affordable” units on the site.

It said it intends to use highly energy efficient condensing gas combination boilers as the main heating source for the houses, and its he general strategy is to insulate the houses to a high standard and to use the most efficient available method of heating.

Because the proposals do not offer any open space on the site, Lancaster City Council’s public realm officer, has asked the developer to contribute £2,496 for offsite parks and gardens, and £8,830 for outdoor sports facilities.