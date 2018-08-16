A-level students celebrate their results across the Lancaster and Morecambe district

Sixth formers across the district have been collecting their A-level results this morning – and we will bring you any celebratory photos and comments as we get them.

Sixth form students and staff at Central Lancaster High School are celebrating the best A-level and BTEC results that the school has seen over previous years.

Sixth form student Sheba Warhol opening her results at Central Lancaster High School.

Students at Lancaster school achieved a 100 per cent pass rate across all of their subjects for the first time in the history of the school.

The school has also seen more students than ever before achieve the highest possible A* and Distinction* grades. Overall students have exceeded their target grades and predictions.

Most of the post-16 students at Central studied a combination of both A-level and vocational BTEC qualifications and they have achieved a superb set of results which has seen all of them secure their destinations of choice for next year.

Staff and governors at CLHS believe that offering a range of curriculum choices that is varied and appropriate to both students and the world we live in is an essential component to their success.

Dallam students Hannah Douthwaite, Samuel Pearce and Charlie Lewis have done exceptionally well in ther International Baccalaureate.

Headteacher Nicola Hall said: “We are delighted that through excellent teaching and the highest quality student support, all of our students have been successful in their post 16 studies.

“They are all making positive choices for their futures and these include a range of university courses and apprenticeships. The dedicated team of tutors here at Central have been providing our students with the best possible advice, guidance and support to ensure that they have all been able to realise their aspirations.

“We have made a number of changes and improvements at Central over the last two years and will continue to do so to ensure that all the children and families that come here are offered the very best education and support that is available.

“We would like to thank our students for their commitment to their studies and to their parents for their on-going support over the last seven years.”

From September 2018, Central Lancaster will no longer offer post-16 provision to students but is working very closely with all of its partners both in Lancaster and beyond to ensure that students make choices from the widest range of high quality provision possible.

“They are provided with excellent careers guidance to support their future choices at every step of their journey with us.

All the student support, careers guidance and wide range of subjects will be available at the school’s Open Evening this year which is scheduled to take place on Thursday September 13.

At Dallam School, pupils celebrated another year of success with their International Baccalaureate results.

Once again, the school maintained a high average score of just over 33 points, over three points above the world average.

With a pass rate of over 97 per cent, both the IB coordinator and new headteacher Nigel Whittle are delighted with the results.

“We are very proud of how our students have performed, especially in light of a sometimes difficult year with the loss of our head of Sixth Form, Mr Doyle,” said IB coordinator Kirstin Smith.

“We have students applying to universities all over the world and are very pleased that these results are allowing the students to take up these places.”

It is not just international students however that are happy with their scores.

Local students Hannah Douthwaite, Samuel Pearce and Charlie Lewis have also done exceptionally well. Hannah will be starting medicine at Manchester University in September, with Charlie hoping to take up a place at UCL reading history and Samuel looking to study Chinese at Leeds University.