Lancashire has plenty of splash pads, paddling pools and outdoor swimming spots where children can play, splash and cool off.
From gentle fountains for toddlers to pools for confident swimmers, here are 8 of the best places to make a splash this summer:
1. Splash
Promenade Gardens, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1LZ | 4.7 out of 5 (61 Google reviews) | "My son loves going here on a hot day. It is very affordable and even does SEND sessions. If you are in the area and the weather is right give it a go." | Google
2. Happy Mount Park
Marine Road East, Morecambe, LA4 6AQ | 4.4 out of 5 (3,290 Google reviews) | "Amazing park. Prices weren't bad at all for the splash park and play park." | Google
3. Marine Splash at YMCA Fleetwood
Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF | 4.3 out of 5 (13 Google reviews) | "Brilliant splash pad." | Google
4. Park View 4U
Park View Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 4JE | 4.7 out of 5 (642 Google reviews) | "There are lots of different activities for the kids of various age groups. Some clever water features to play with too." | Google