68 food hygiene ratings handed out to businesses across Lancashire - some scores may surprise you

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 19:12 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 16:57 BST

68 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

68 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 3 on October 24.

1. Ocean Palace, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL

Rated 3 on October 24. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on October 24.

2. The Victoria, Church Road, St Annes, FY8 3NE

Rated 4 on October 24. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on October 17.

3. Ramblers Country Cafe, Tockholes Road, Darwen, BB3 0PA

Rated 3 on October 17. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on November 21.

4. Santa's Pizza, Leeds Road, Nelson, BB9 9XW

Rated 5 on November 21. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 17
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFoodFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice