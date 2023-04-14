News you can trust since 1837
50 mile sponsored dog walk challenge raises fantastic £1.8k for Morecambe charity

Thirty dogs and their owners who signed up for a sponsored walk have given a Morecambe charity a £1,800 cash boost.

By Debbie ButlerContributor
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST

The month-long Wagz and Walkz challenge to raise funds for Unique Kidz and Co saw the dogs and their owners walk a total of 50 miles each over the month and share their progress on Facebook, whilst asking for donations for the cause.

The owners kept the group updated with lots of pictures, route maps and screenshots of how many miles they were racking up.

To celebrate the success of the charity’s first event for dogs, a group of the four-legged fundraisers met up for a pack walk from the Unique Kidz and Co building on Woodhill Lane to the Stone Jetty where they posed for a lovely group photo.

Some of the Wagz & Walkz Pack posing at the end of their walk to the Stone JettySome of the Wagz & Walkz Pack posing at the end of their walk to the Stone Jetty
Some of the Wagz & Walkz Pack posing at the end of their walk to the Stone Jetty
Proudly wearing their Wagz & Walkz bandanas, they attracted lots of attention from other pedestrians and dog walkers, and even inspired some donations from the people they met.

Fundraiser Chris Pilkington said: “Everyone at Unique Kidz and Co is so grateful to all dogs and their humans for taking on the Wagz and Walkz challenge. To raise £1,800 is an amazing amount and will go a long way to support the amazing young people who come to have fun and make friends here.”

Kelly Towers, practice manager for Burch Tree Vets who sponsored the challenge, said: “We feel passionately about pet care and jumped at the chance to get involved.”

Roxy the Mini Poodle proudly wearing her bandana.Roxy the Mini Poodle proudly wearing her bandana.
Roxy the Mini Poodle proudly wearing her bandana.

Unique Kidz and Co is a charity which supports local disabled children, young adults, and their families. You can support the Wagz and Walkz challenge at https://bit.ly/3LlmHNv

