50 mile sponsored dog walk challenge raises fantastic £1.8k for Morecambe charity

The month-long Wagz and Walkz challenge to raise funds for Unique Kidz and Co saw the dogs and their owners walk a total of 50 miles each over the month and share their progress on Facebook, whilst asking for donations for the cause.

The owners kept the group updated with lots of pictures, route maps and screenshots of how many miles they were racking up.

To celebrate the success of the charity’s first event for dogs, a group of the four-legged fundraisers met up for a pack walk from the Unique Kidz and Co building on Woodhill Lane to the Stone Jetty where they posed for a lovely group photo.

Some of the Wagz & Walkz Pack posing at the end of their walk to the Stone Jetty

Proudly wearing their Wagz & Walkz bandanas, they attracted lots of attention from other pedestrians and dog walkers, and even inspired some donations from the people they met.

Fundraiser Chris Pilkington said: “Everyone at Unique Kidz and Co is so grateful to all dogs and their humans for taking on the Wagz and Walkz challenge. To raise £1,800 is an amazing amount and will go a long way to support the amazing young people who come to have fun and make friends here.”

Kelly Towers, practice manager for Burch Tree Vets who sponsored the challenge, said: “We feel passionately about pet care and jumped at the chance to get involved.”

Roxy the Mini Poodle proudly wearing her bandana.