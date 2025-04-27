Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dramatic high speed chase which ended in a reckless teen being forced off his e-bike features in a Lancashire special episode of Caught On Camera.

The moment when a reckless e-bike rider got forced to a stop following a high-speed chase will be shown on TV tonight (27 April).

Footage from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) shows the rider speeding through Stanley Park in Blackpool and cutting across football pitches filled with children.

The chase continued onto the Promenade where the teenager weaved through pedestrians and cut across tram lines. An authorised tactical stop on Central Drive, near the junction with Hull Road, finally brought the pursuit to an end.

The shocking footage, taken on Sunday, February 9, features in a Lancashire episode of UK Crime Caught On Camera.

The programme premieres at 8:30pm tonight on Shots! TV (Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565).

Drug dealers’ selfie fail

The show also includes self-filmed mobile phone footage which helped put a gang of dopey drug dealers behind bars.

The Blackburn gangsters can be seen flaunting cash and Rolex watches, and bagging up heroin - in clips which were all shot on their own camera phones.

£40,000 cocaine found in St Annes raid

Also in the 12 minute programme, watch as police smash down a door in St Annes, and find 40 grands worth of cocaine hidden in a safe.

When cops raided the Lancashire property they found two safes. One contained half a kilogram of class a drugs, while the other had a stash of mobile phones, and over 6,000 in cash.

Burglary gang smashed

Watch the moment when a burglary gang was smashed after stealing expensive cars, jewellery and luxury handbags.

CCTV, shown in the programme, shows the moment when three men burgled a house in Blackburn. But after a spate of break ins, this was the night when their luck ran out.

Poppy tin theft

A callous crook swiped a poppy appeal collection tin and hid it down his PANTS - just a week before Remembrance Sunday.

The yob can be clearly seen casually unhooking the tin, which contained an estimated £70 before shoving it down his trousers at the pub in Cleveleys.

Watch UK Crime Caught On Camera - Lancashire special TONIGHT at 8:30pm on Shots! TV. Find us on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.