40-mile walk boost for charities

A communications firm based in Carnforth raised in excess of £1500 for two local charities by taking part in a 40 mile walk.

LARS Communications Ltd took part in the annual Keswick to Barrow walk in aid of St John’s Hospice and Unique Kidz and Co.

The team from LARS, named the LARS Drifters, was made up of Julian Cooper, Donna Tyson, David Barr, Heather Cooper, Emily Barr and Charlotte Mallett.

Their combined fundraising efforts helped to raise more than £1500 for the two local charities and Julian was quick to praise the team of walkers; “The team effort has been fantastic and I think I can speak for us all when I say we’ve had a great day – tough but really fulfilling.

“We’ve walked through some of the most spectacular and challenging locations in Cumbria, and we’ve raised a lot of money for two very worthwhile charities in the process.”