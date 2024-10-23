37 must-see landmarks in Lancashire for the whole family including Blackpool Tower and Lancaster Castle

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 14:42 BST

From the iconic Blackpool Tower to the picturesque Darwen Tower, these are the landmarks you have to visit in Lancashire.

We are lucky to live in such a beautiful county full of amazing landmarks, breathtaking views and astonishing structures.

If you’re visiting for the first time or want to explore somewhere new, we’ve compiled a list of 37 must-see landmarks located across Lancashire.

This list could go on and on, but below you’ll find a selection of essential sites which both visitors and locals should make a beeline for:

The Blackpool Tower is one of Britain's best-loved landmarks, and one of the resort's most popular attractions. The iconic venue opened in 1894, where the first visitors stood in awe of the remarkable design, immense scale and ornate decorations.

1. Blackpool Tower

The Blackpool Tower is one of Britain's best-loved landmarks, and one of the resort's most popular attractions. The iconic venue opened in 1894, where the first visitors stood in awe of the remarkable design, immense scale and ornate decorations. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Most famous for its links to the now notorious witch trials of 1612, Pendle Hill and its surrounding towns and villages are a truly bewitching area of Lancashire.

2. Pendle Hill

Most famous for its links to the now notorious witch trials of 1612, Pendle Hill and its surrounding towns and villages are a truly bewitching area of Lancashire. | Charles Rawding

The octagonal Jubilee Tower on Beacon Hill, overlooking the town of Darwen, was completed in 1898 to commemorate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.

3. Darwen Tower

The octagonal Jubilee Tower on Beacon Hill, overlooking the town of Darwen, was completed in 1898 to commemorate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee. | Grzegorz Gniady

Dominating the local skyline, Lancaster Castle is one of England's best-preserved castles. The castle is owned by His Majesty the King, who is the Duke of Lancaster. The castle offers a glimpse into England’s often dark past through tours and special events enjoyed by modern day visitors of all ages.

4. Lancaster Castle

Dominating the local skyline, Lancaster Castle is one of England's best-preserved castles. The castle is owned by His Majesty the King, who is the Duke of Lancaster. The castle offers a glimpse into England’s often dark past through tours and special events enjoyed by modern day visitors of all ages. | Google

