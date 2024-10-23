We are lucky to live in such a beautiful county full of amazing landmarks, breathtaking views and astonishing structures.
If you’re visiting for the first time or want to explore somewhere new, we’ve compiled a list of 37 must-see landmarks located across Lancashire.
This list could go on and on, but below you’ll find a selection of essential sites which both visitors and locals should make a beeline for:
1. Blackpool Tower
The Blackpool Tower is one of Britain's best-loved landmarks, and one of the resort's most popular attractions. The iconic venue opened in 1894, where the first visitors stood in awe of the remarkable design, immense scale and ornate decorations. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Pendle Hill
Most famous for its links to the now notorious witch trials of 1612, Pendle Hill and its surrounding towns and villages are a truly bewitching area of Lancashire. | Charles Rawding
3. Darwen Tower
The octagonal Jubilee Tower on Beacon Hill, overlooking the town of Darwen, was completed in 1898 to commemorate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee. | Grzegorz Gniady
4. Lancaster Castle
Dominating the local skyline, Lancaster Castle is one of England's best-preserved castles. The castle is owned by His Majesty the King, who is the Duke of Lancaster. The castle offers a glimpse into England’s often dark past through tours and special events enjoyed by modern day visitors of all ages. | Google
