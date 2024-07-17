350 years-old and thriving: Lancaster village school is the legacy of one man’s generous gesture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s 350 years since one man bequeathed his ‘gift of learning’ to youngsters in the idyllic village of Abbeystead.

But when William Cawthorne portioned a sum of money to create a little local school in his Will, even he couldn’t have known how that act of altruism would shape the lives of villagers for centuries to come.

Today, Cawthorne’s Endowed Primary School, which nestles in the heart of the stunning Trough of Bowland, remains a thriving hub which proudly boasts its original motto – Veldoce Veldisce Veldiscede or Teach Learn Leave – expanded to We Teach Each Other, We Learn Together, We Leave Prepared.

The school is this year marking the 350th anniversary of its foundation in 1674 with a series of special celebrations drawing in both pupils past and present and the whole community.

Pupils visit the plaque commemorating the burial site of William Cawthorne.

Many former pupils, teachers and friends of Cawthorne’s reminisced over the vast display of old photographs and memorabilia at the annual Field Day. Alumni have been returning to speak to the children about their experiences, pupils focused on the school’s roots during History Week and the village hall hosted a celebration with a DJ, bar and food.

“The response has been fantastic and has really highlighted the long-standing positive impact that the school has on all who are involved,” said Cawthorne’s head teacher, Patrick Corbett.

And what better way to learn about those roots than the recent school visit to the memorial to the burial site of William Cawthorne in the church of St Bartholomew the Less in the grounds of St Bart’s hospital?

Cawthorne’s Endowed Primary School 250th anniversary reunion in 1924.

Whilst working as Clerk to the Governors at St Bartholomew’s hospital, Cawthorne endowed a small school from his treasured memories of growing up in this part of Lancashire. In his Will, he requested that the schoolmaster fulfil the following criteria: ‘A graduate of one of the Universities, not under twenty-three years of age. A man skilful in the Greek and Latin tongues and of a sound religion, of a grave behaviour, of a sober and honest conversation, no tippler, or haunter of ale-houses or taverns.’

Times may change, but Cawthorne’s legacy will undoubtedly continue for generations to come and as one pupil, Ella, mused: “We’re so lucky that William Cawthorne wanted to give money for us to have a school.”