35 Lancashire businesses shortlisted in The Wedding Industry Awards 2025

The Wedding Industry Awards 2025 has announced its regional finalists and 35 Lancashire businesses, across various categories, are facing stiff competition to be the named the best in the North West.

Winners of the Regional Awards event, which takes place in November, will then progress to the National Finals in January 2025.

One of the regional finalists from Lancashire is Fleur Designs in Chorley which is up for Best Florist and their company founder, Jennifer Pritchard said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted as a regional finalist for Florist of the Year! We’re incredibly grateful for our hardworking team and feel so lucky to be part of so many special moments in our community.

Another Lancashire finalist is Lisa Marie Cakes from Hutton, which is up for Best Cake Designer.

Mum of two Lisa, who has been in the industry for 15 years but began focusing on wedding cakes after Covid said: “After recently getting married myself in July I found the confidence to put my small business forward into the awards and I am very proud of becoming a finalist. Reading the feedback The Wedding Industry Awards has complied from my past couples will really help me enhance my business.”

Take a look below at all the other businesses from across Lancashire that have been named a Regional Finalist this year.

Best Lancs businesses in the Wedding Industry All 35 Lancashire businesses that have been shortlisted in The Wedding Industry Awards 2025

Lisa Marie Cakes - Preston North West Regional Finalist in the Cake Designer category (above Lisa Marie is pictured with her own wedding cake she designed).

Rosehill Cake Studio - Burnley North West Regional Finalist in the Cake Designer category (pictured: owner Margaret Levy at Eaves Hall)

Sara's Cake Heaven - Lancashire North West Regional Finalist in the Cake Designer category (pictured: Sara with one of her cakes)