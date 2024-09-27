31 of the best takeaways in Lancashire for a well-deserved weekend treat

If you’re in a fast food kind of mood this week, then look no further.

From burgers to pizzas, fish and chips to curries, we’ve rounded up 31 of the best takeaways in the county coast to help you decide.

All have a rating of 4.5 or above on Google.

Take a look at our list below:

Chamo Street Food, Moor Lane, Preston, PR1 7AT Moor Lane, Preston, PR1 7AT | 5 out of 5 (200 Google reviews) | "Super friendly restaurant, delicious food at a reasonable price."

Stefani's Pizzeria Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (704 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff and amazing pizzas. The only place to go for pizza lovers."

Coco's Soul Food Friargate, Preston, PR1 2ED | 4.7 out of 5 (1,470 Google reviews) | "Fantastic Caribbean food in a family run business."

Yorkshire Fisheries Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (2,978 Google reviews | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat."