31 of the best coffee shops in Lancashire for a delicious hot drink this autumn

The county has some excellent local coffee houses.
As Britain's coffee drinkers have become more discerning in the last 20 years, so have the proprietors and baristas ready to serve them.
These are 31 of the best coffee shops in Lancashire, according to our readers:
1. Holy Grounds
Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3EL | 4.5 out of 5 (27 Google reviews) | "Great place for coffee and they serve lovely doughnuts!" | Holy Grounds
2. The Coffee Pot
Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU | 4.5 out of 5 (349 Google reviews) | "Fab service and good food. Staff always nice." | Google
3. 1832 Barista
James Street, Bacup, OL13 9NJ | 4.9 out of 5 (122 Google reviews) | "Lovely little place, excellent service, nice food and drinks." | Google
4. Number Five Café
Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.6 out of 5 (325 Google reviews) | "Food is always consistent and the staff are always lovey and helpful." | Google
