31 of the best coffee shops in Lancashire for a delicious hot drink this autumn

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 19:25 BST

Lancashire is home to many wonderful coffee shops.

The county has some excellent local coffee houses.

As Britain's coffee drinkers have become more discerning in the last 20 years, so have the proprietors and baristas ready to serve them.

These are 31 of the best coffee shops in Lancashire, according to our readers:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3EL | 4.5 out of 5 (27 Google reviews) | "Great place for coffee and they serve lovely doughnuts!"

1. Holy Grounds

Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3EL | 4.5 out of 5 (27 Google reviews) | "Great place for coffee and they serve lovely doughnuts!" | Holy Grounds

Photo Sales
Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU | 4.5 out of 5 (349 Google reviews) | "Fab service and good food. Staff always nice."

2. The Coffee Pot

Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU | 4.5 out of 5 (349 Google reviews) | "Fab service and good food. Staff always nice." | Google

Photo Sales
James Street, Bacup, OL13 9NJ | 4.9 out of 5 (122 Google reviews) | "Lovely little place, excellent service, nice food and drinks."

3. 1832 Barista

James Street, Bacup, OL13 9NJ | 4.9 out of 5 (122 Google reviews) | "Lovely little place, excellent service, nice food and drinks." | Google

Photo Sales
Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.6 out of 5 (325 Google reviews) | "Food is always consistent and the staff are always lovey and helpful."

4. Number Five Café

Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.6 out of 5 (325 Google reviews) | "Food is always consistent and the staff are always lovey and helpful." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireBritain
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice