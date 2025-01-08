Thinking about a fresh look in 2025?
We reached out to our readers to find out which hair experts in Lancashire they love, and the response was incredible.
In no particular order, here are 31 of their recommendations:
1. Andrew Williams - Hair & Beauty Salon
St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN | 5 out of 5 (210 Google reviews) | "Andrew did my hair exactly as I wanted with lots of advice. My appointment was not rushed and there was a lovely friendly atmosphere." | Google Photo: Google
2. Bespoke Barber
Market Place, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JD | 4.9 out of 5 (204 Google reviews) | "Enjoyable atmosphere with a very cool vibe." | Google
3. Legends of Lytham Barber's
Station Road, Lytham, FY8 5DH | 4.9 out of 5 (86 Google reviews) | "A very good hair cut and a very good price." | Google
4. The Original Barber Shop
Nutter Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BG | 4.9 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, very skilled staff." | Google Photo: Google
