£30k boost for Lancaster charity

A group working with disadvantaged children and young people in Lancaster has been awarded a total of £29,955 in new funding.

The grant is part of the Children in Need’s small grants programme and brings the total invested across Lancashire to more than £3.5million.

ACE Achieve Change Engage will use the grant, over three years, to deliver bespoke one to one and group support sessions to vulnerable young people facing various disadvantages across Lancaster and Morecambe.

Individual and group sessions incorporating talk therapy, role play, games and art will develop the young people’s emotional health and wellbeing, improve their skills and help them to build resilience. Sally Temple, Project Director at ACE Achieve Change Engage said: “With this funding we’ll work with young people to help them take control of their lives by helping them develop coping strategies, building their confidence and raising their aspirations for the future.”

Isabel Farnell, Regional Head of North at BBC Children in Need said: “We’re delighted to have awarded another round of grants for 2018. With this new funding ACE Achieve Change Engage will be able to make a tangible difference to disadvantaged children and young people’s lives.”

To find out more about any of BBC Children in Need’s grant programmes or for information on how to apply for funding visit bbc.co.uk/pudsey/grants.