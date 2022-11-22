3,000 visitors flock to Christmas Market held at Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium

The indoor Christmas Market was organised by Events by All Occasions, a business run by Morecambe mum, Clare Lyden, who was delighted with the response.

“It was amazing. We hoped it would be busy but could not have predicted such a huge amount of customers,” Clare said.

“We lost count at 400 people within the first hour because they were arriving so quickly! We predict that about 3,000 attended throughout the day. Staff from the Mazuma said it was busier than on match day.”

Christmas Market organiser, Clare Lyden, centre, with partner, Jack Taylor and the reindeer handlers.

It was the first time Clare had organised such a large craft event with stalls selling everything from jewellery and leather bags to glassware and stationery.

Bakers there had empty tables by mid-afternoon and among other edible treats were Belgian chocolates, flavoured fudge and marshmallows and stone baked pizzas.

A big attraction were two reindeer seen by about 300 visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children enjoyed meeting the reindeer at the Christmas Market.

“It was so lovely to see the excitement from the children that got tickets for this exclusive experience,” said Clare.

This part of the event was sponsored by Bay Garden Machinery and Top Wheels in Morecambe, and Lancaster Electrical Services Ltd and Shay Walsh Mixed Martial Arts in Lancaster.

Clare hopes to use the stadium again but in the meantime is organising two more Christmas fairs - an evening Christmas Market at the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster on December 1 and a fair at the County Lodge in Carnforth on December 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad