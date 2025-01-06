29 of the best nail salons in Lancashire for a January pick-me-up

We've rounded up 29 of the best nail salons in Lancashire, offering everything from luxurious manicures to creative nail art.
Whether you're looking to pamper yourself or freshen up your look for the new year, these top-rated salons are the perfect places to unwind and indulge.
Take a look at our gallery below:
1. The Nails Place
Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4BZ | 4.8 out of 5 (39 Google reviews) | "Brilliant nail salon! Always really professional and super helpful with advice." | Google
2. M1 NAILS Preston
Fishergate, Preston, PR1 2UH | 4.8 out of 5 (153 Google reviews) | "Really good service and friendly staff, would highly recommend." | Google
3. Nails & Brows by Lucie
Beech Drive, Thornton, FY5 4GN | 96% recommend (14 Facebook reviews) | "Lucie is a very experienced, highly creative technician." | Nails & Brows by Lucie
4. Beauty and Grace
Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 2DU | 5 out of 5 (28 Google reviews) | "I will not get my nails done anywhere else." | Google
