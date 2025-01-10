29 distinctive foods and quirky phrases you need to learn if you're visiting Lancashire in 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 18:26 GMT

Lancashire is home to distinctive dishes and quirky expressions.

Whether it's parched peas, tripe or black pudding, the county offers a range of unique flavours.

And if you have family ties to Lancashire, or you're planning a visit, you’ll likely encounter some unforgettable words and sayings.

Here are 29 foods and phrases to discover during if you’re visiting the county this year:

Black peas, also called parched peas or dapple peas, are cooked purple-podded peas. They are a traditional Lancashire dish usually served with lashings of malt vinegar.

1. Black peas

Black peas, also called parched peas or dapple peas, are cooked purple-podded peas. They are a traditional Lancashire dish usually served with lashings of malt vinegar. | David Sugden

Definition: Quite simply, this means to close the door.

2. Put wood in th'hole

Definition: Quite simply, this means to close the door. | Jonathan Petersson

Chorley cakes are flattened, fruit filled pastry cakes.

3. Chorley cake

Chorley cakes are flattened, fruit filled pastry cakes. | Dr Greg

Definition: Exhausted.

4. Jiggered

Definition: Exhausted. | Andrea Piacquadio

