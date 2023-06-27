News you can trust since 1837
27-year-old Morecambe woman plans 15-mile round trip on foot and in full firefighter's kit

Less than a week since she married a retained firefighter, Sophie Lyden (nee Bailey) will walk from Morecambe Fire Station to Bolton-le-Sands and Lancaster Fire Stations and back to Morecambe Fire Station in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.
By Louise Bryning
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST

And to make the walk more difficult, she’ll be wearing a firefighter’s full kit which is likely to become hot and sweaty, especially at the height of summer.

But Sophie’s a woman on a mission. She works as depot manager at Westgate Tyres, the family business, and campaigns for road safety.

“I know how attending road accidents affects people in the emergency services. They are all human and have to deal with some terrible situations, just because some people won’t slow down,” said Sophie, 27.

Sophie Lyden dressed for her fundraising walk in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.Sophie Lyden dressed for her fundraising walk in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.
Sophie Lyden dressed for her fundraising walk in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.
Her campaign was sparked last year following an accident outside Westgate Tyres. Sophie was first on the scene along with Eddie Lyden, now her husband. It was after that when Eddie, who owns Bay Garden Machinery, decided to become a retained firefighter. He passed out in March and now supports the crew at Morecambe.

Sophie was also grateful to local firefighters who helped her grandpa out of the bath when he’d had a stroke.

Sophie hasn’t done any special training for her charity walk tomorrow (June 28) although she goes to the gym most days and in the past has raised £550 for RoadPeace by running 50 miles along some of the most dangerous local roads.

She’s also planning further fundraisers for the police and ambulance service charities.

To support Sophie, go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/sophie-bailey-firefighterscharitywalk

