When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 27 Lancashire businesses:

1 . Harry Ramsden's, The Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ Rated 5 on March 19. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Tea Amantes, Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4PW Rated 5 on March 18. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Burger King, Houndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool, FY1 4HU Rated 5 on March 17. | Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Marks & Spencer, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HT Rated 5 on March 17. | Google Photo Sales