26 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

26 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on August 4.

1. The Wilbraham Club, Geoffrey Street, Preston, PR1 5NJ

Rated 4 on August 4. | Google

Rated 4 on July 31.

2. Barolo Bar & Restaurant, Bolton Road, Chorley, PR6 8BP

Rated 4 on July 31. | Google

Rated 3 on July 23.

3. Rayman's, Queen Street, Morecambe, LA4 5EG

Rated 3 on July 23. | Google

Rated 5 on August 26.

4. No 15 Café House, Priory Lane, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0AR

Rated 5 on August 26. | Google

