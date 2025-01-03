25 must-visit spots in Lancashire for an unforgettable Sunday dinner

A generous plate of tender meat drenched in gravy, crispy roast potatoes, golden Yorkshire puddings, and a hearty helping of vegetables - the Sunday roast is a beloved British classic.
To help you plan your perfect weekend, we asked our readers to share their top recommendations for the best Sunday dinners in Lancashire.
In no particular order, here’s what they had to say:
1. The Stag
Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3EL | 4.3 out of 5 (633 Google reviews) | "The roast beef dinner was superb, loads of fresh veg and the beef was lovely. Highly recommend." | Google
2. The Spinners
Cowling Road, Chorley, PR6 9EA | 4.7 out of 5 (874 Google reviews) | "Lovely place to have a nice relaxing meal, with cracking staff and owners." | Google
3. The Ley Inn
Back Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 7EU | 4.3 out of 5 (822 Google reviews) | "Food is unbelievable, Sunday roast is definitely great value for money and very good service too." | Google
4. The Eagle at Weeton
Singleton Road, Preston, PR4 3NB | 4.5 out of 5 (1,583 Google reviews) | "Fab food, great service and good atmosphere to the place." | Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.