25 must-visit museums, monuments and historic sites to explore in Lancashire this year

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 14:52 GMT

Discover more about Lancashire’s rich history by visiting these museums, monuments and historic sites

From iconic landmarks to hidden gems, each location offers a unique glimpse into the county’s past.

Whether you're a history enthusiast or simply looking for a day out, these attractions provide fascinating stories and unforgettable experiences:

Castle Hill, Clitheroe BB7 1BA | 4.4 out of 5 (595 Google reviews) | "Nice little museum with lots of information and interactive pieces to keep the kids involved."

1. Clitheroe Castle Museum

Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TQ | 4.6 out of 5 (115 Google reviews) | "Visited this colourful little museum for the first time early in the New Year, and found it both nostalgic and fun!"

2. Showtown museum

Harle Syke, Briercliffe, Burnley, BB10 2HX | 4.8 out of 5 (223 Google reviews) | "We had a lovely and informative tour of all the old machines and how they worked. It was great to get an insight to what it would have been like during the Industrial Revolution."

3. Queen Street Mill Textile Museum

King Street, Leyland, PR25 2LE | 4.7 out of 5 (1,067 Google reviews) | "Huge place and range of vehicles, all in immaculate condition. Some you can climb in or on. Very good restaurant, small shop and kids area."

4. The British Commercial Vehicle Museum

