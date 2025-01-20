From iconic landmarks to hidden gems, each location offers a unique glimpse into the county’s past.
Whether you're a history enthusiast or simply looking for a day out, these attractions provide fascinating stories and unforgettable experiences:
1. Clitheroe Castle Museum
Castle Hill, Clitheroe BB7 1BA | 4.4 out of 5 (595 Google reviews) | "Nice little museum with lots of information and interactive pieces to keep the kids involved." | Contributed
2. Showtown museum
Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TQ | 4.6 out of 5 (115 Google reviews) | "Visited this colourful little museum for the first time early in the New Year, and found it both nostalgic and fun!" | National World
3. Queen Street Mill Textile Museum
Harle Syke, Briercliffe, Burnley, BB10 2HX | 4.8 out of 5 (223 Google reviews) | "We had a lovely and informative tour of all the old machines and how they worked. It was great to get an insight to what it would have been like during the Industrial Revolution." | Google
4. The British Commercial Vehicle Museum
King Street, Leyland, PR25 2LE | 4.7 out of 5 (1,067 Google reviews) | "Huge place and range of vehicles, all in immaculate condition. Some you can climb in or on. Very good restaurant, small shop and kids area." | Google Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.