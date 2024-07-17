Buckshaw Village based security service firm Churchill Support Services have used official statistics to explore the most dangerous areas of their home county of Lancashire, finding hotspots and discovering which crimes are the most prevalent.

Across 2023, the data shows that there were 133,786 offences across the county, with 2 in every 5 offences being a violent crime (54,090 offences).

Churchill say they also discovered “equally concerning” figures in theft (38,333 incidents), criminal damage (14,776 incidents) and public order offences (7,887 incidents), all of which are at high levels when compared to other regions across the North West, and the UK as a whole.

But between the different areas of Lancashire, crime levels do differ, as does the make-up of which offences are most common, so Churchill have now released a list of the 25 most dangerous areas in Lancashire and named their most common offences.

How were the most dangerous places in Lancashire decided?

Churchill sourced their figures from the official Police UK website, and coupled these with official data from the Office of National Statistics on population and area size.

They then represent the amount of crime in any given area as a ratio of the number of crimes per 1,000 residents, as this takes into account key variables like population and ensures that the data is easier to compare.

Where are the 25 most dangerous places?

Take a look at the below picture gallery which lists the 25 most dangerous places in Lancashire in ascending order.

1 . 25 most dangerous places in Lancashire According to data gathered by Lancashire based Churchill Support Services. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Lea & Cottam The latest crime rate is 84.9 crimes per 1,000 residents, and this includes 234 violent crime offences, 163 antisocial behaviour offences and 46 criminal damage offences. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Lytham St Annes The latest crime rate is 85.8 crimes per 1,000 residents, and this includes 659 antisocial behaviour offences, 613 violent crime offences and 94 vehicle crime offences. | submit Photo Sales