25 most dangerous places in Lancashire revealed and there are some surprises at the top!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 15:30 BST

The 25 most dangerous places in Lancashire have been revealed, take a look at where your local area features...

Buckshaw Village based security service firm Churchill Support Services have used official statistics to explore the most dangerous areas of their home county of Lancashire, finding hotspots and discovering which crimes are the most prevalent.

Across 2023, the data shows that there were 133,786 offences across the county, with 2 in every 5 offences being a violent crime (54,090 offences).

Churchill say they also discovered “equally concerning” figures in theft (38,333 incidents), criminal damage (14,776 incidents) and public order offences (7,887 incidents), all of which are at high levels when compared to other regions across the North West, and the UK as a whole.

But between the different areas of Lancashire, crime levels do differ, as does the make-up of which offences are most common, so Churchill have now released a list of the 25 most dangerous areas in Lancashire and named their most common offences.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

How were the most dangerous places in Lancashire decided?

Churchill sourced their figures from the official Police UK website, and coupled these with official data from the Office of National Statistics on population and area size.

They then represent the amount of crime in any given area as a ratio of the number of crimes per 1,000 residents, as this takes into account key variables like population and ensures that the data is easier to compare.

Where are the 25 most dangerous places?

Take a look at the below picture gallery which lists the 25 most dangerous places in Lancashire in ascending order.

According to data gathered by Lancashire based Churchill Support Services.

1. 25 most dangerous places in Lancashire

According to data gathered by Lancashire based Churchill Support Services. | Google

Photo Sales
The latest crime rate is 84.9 crimes per 1,000 residents, and this includes 234 violent crime offences, 163 antisocial behaviour offences and 46 criminal damage offences.

2. Lea & Cottam

The latest crime rate is 84.9 crimes per 1,000 residents, and this includes 234 violent crime offences, 163 antisocial behaviour offences and 46 criminal damage offences. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The latest crime rate is 85.8 crimes per 1,000 residents, and this includes 659 antisocial behaviour offences, 613 violent crime offences and 94 vehicle crime offences.

3. Lytham St Annes

The latest crime rate is 85.8 crimes per 1,000 residents, and this includes 659 antisocial behaviour offences, 613 violent crime offences and 94 vehicle crime offences. | submit

Photo Sales
The latest crime rate is 88.1 crimes per 1,000 residents, and this includes 963 violent crime offences, 955 antisocial behaviour offences, and 175 vehicle crime offences.

4. Fulwood

The latest crime rate is 88.1 crimes per 1,000 residents, and this includes 963 violent crime offences, 955 antisocial behaviour offences, and 175 vehicle crime offences. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireBuckshaw VillageNorth WestData
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice