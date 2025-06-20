25 budget-friendly family activities in Lancashire to enjoy the sunshine this weekend

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 15:58 BST

Looking for an affordable family day out? Lancashire is packed with great things to do that won’t break the bank.

From fascinating museums to scenic nature trails, enjoying the county on a budget is easier than you might think.

We asked our readers for their favourite low-cost activities — here are 25 fun, family-friendly ideas to make the most of the sunshine this weekend:

Walk up from the lovely village of Barley to the wood and you’ll find bats, stone witches, mythical creatures, and a host of marvellous sculptures on the Pendle Sculpture Trail.

1. Pendle Sculpture Trail

Walk up from the lovely village of Barley to the wood and you’ll find bats, stone witches, mythical creatures, and a host of marvellous sculptures on the Pendle Sculpture Trail. | Walks4All

The Regent is an antiques, vintage, craft and retro emporium in Blackpool which spans three floors in an old 1920's cinema.

2. The Regent

The Regent is an antiques, vintage, craft and retro emporium in Blackpool which spans three floors in an old 1920's cinema. | Google

Unique to Blackpool, family run collectors shop with free entry to their first floor memorabilia museum on South Promenade

3. Brooks Collectables and Toy Museum

Unique to Blackpool, family run collectors shop with free entry to their first floor memorabilia museum on South Promenade | Daniel Martino Photo: Daniel Martino

Discover more about Lancaster's past from the Romans to the present day and trace the pedigree of Lancaster's regiment from 1680 onwards at the King's Own Royal Regiment Museum.

4. Lancaster City Museum

Discover more about Lancaster's past from the Romans to the present day and trace the pedigree of Lancaster's regiment from 1680 onwards at the King's Own Royal Regiment Museum. | David Smith

