When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 24 Lancashire businesses:

1 . Chit Chat Fusion Café, Wood Street, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1QG Rated 5 on February 20.

2 . Glansin, Park Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1QX Rated 5 on February 20.

3 . Reggie's, Woodlands Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 4EP Rated 5 on February 14.