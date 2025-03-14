23 businesses in Lancashire scrutinised by food hygiene inspectors - this is what they thought

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 19:26 BST

23 businesses across Lancashire have received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 23 Lancashire businesses:

Rated 3 on February 4.

1. Crumpet, Clark Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 8JW

Rated 3 on February 4. | Google

Rated 5 on March 6.

2. The Lookout, Kidsnape Farm, Inglewhite Road, Preston, PR3 2EB

Rated 5 on March 6. | Google

Rated 5 on February 25.

3. The 3 Monkeys, Adelphi Street, Preston, PR1 7BE

Rated 5 on February 25. | Google

Rated 5 on February 25.

4. Greekouzina, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EJ

Rated 5 on February 25. | Google

