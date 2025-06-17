June 17 is National Eat Your Vegetables Day - a perfect excuse to enjoy more plant-based meals and celebrate all things green and healthy.

Whether you’re vegan, veggie or just curious, Lancashire has plenty of delicious options to explore.

From hearty comfort food to fresh, creative dishes, these 21 vegan-friendly restaurants and cafés prove that vegetables can be the highlight of any meal:

1 . Vintro Lounge Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DR | 4.5 out of 5 (886 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place. We always eat here when in Blackpool. Great vegan options and friendly service." | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Argento Lounge Animate, Tenterfield Street, Preston, PR1 2BL | 4.5 out of 5 (59 Google reviews) | "Lovely new spot - tasty food, super friendly service and a very chilled vibe." | Argento Lounge Photo Sales

3 . Pure Vegan Thurnham Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XU | 4.8 out of 5 (134 Google reviews) | "A little café with a great selection of tasty vegan meals and cakes." | Pure Vegan Photo Sales

4 . Whins Country Kitchen Whins Lane, Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HN | 4.2 out of 5 (449 Google reviews) | "Everything was fantastic! Vegan options and gluten free options available." | Google Photo Sales