21 of the best independent shops in Lancashire for unique Christmas presents

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 13:34 BST

With big brands dominating the high streets, it can be easy to miss out on some hidden gems in Lancashire.

Christmas is nearly here so it’s time to start planning some presents for your friends and family!

Not sure what to buy or are looking for something unique? Don't worry!

We asked our readers to share some of their recommendations for the best independent retailers in the county.

Take a look at our gallery below:

1. The Handcrafted Pie Company

Riverside Industrial Estate, Hermitage Street, Rishton, Blackburn, BB1 4NF | "Amazing food and customer service." | The Handcrafted Pie Company

2. Conway Cards

High Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1FA | "Good range of cards and gifts. Knowledgeable and friendly staff." | Google

3. Carrd Jewellers

High Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1FA | 5 out of 5 (56 Google reviews) | "High quality jewellery, watches and clocks coupled with good repair service." | Google

4. Coco Ladieswear

High Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1HX | 4.9 out of 5 (24 Google reviews) | "Lovely clothes, not too expensive and the staff are always so helpful and chatty." | Google

Related topics:LancashireChristmasPresentsRetailers
