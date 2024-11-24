Are you a budding entrepreneur? Fancying a challenge and considering a new business venture?
We’ve rounded up 21 pubs, takeaways and more in the county which are up for sale right now.
Take a look at our gallery below:
1. Brunchin - £20,000
Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6XD | Brunchin an excellently located, popular sandwich shop/café located in a busy residential suburb of Preston, on a busy commuter road to this thriving town. | Google
2. Taste - £39,950
Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RU | The business was established in 2022. The café is a friendly place to relax with friends and family. It is also dog-friendly. | Google
3. Wee Chippy - £165,000
Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY | The business is run from a splendid single fronted premises which has been maintained to a high standard with quality fixtures, fittings and equipment. | Google
4. Jit's Plaice - £34,950
Ripon Street, Preston, PR1 7UJ | The premises occupy a highly visible roadside position, enabling the business to benefit from the high volume of passing trade as well as the continual foot traffic throughout both daytime and evenings. | Google
