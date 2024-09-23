20 independent Lancashire businesses named best in UK

Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic Awards is proud to announce the winners for the English Independent Retail Awards 2024.

The awards aim to recognise those whose entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to customer satisfaction and ethos have helped them stand out amongst the rest and put them forward to get the recognition they deserve.

They showcase the efforts of those suppliers that firstly understand the customer’s expectations and secondly focus on delivering good quality, making them one of the mostrespected retailers in their field.

This year’s awards were run as an online campaign with the winners being announced on the evening of Friday, September 20.

A spokesperson for the English Independent Retail Awards 2024 said: “We’re proud that we could continue to honour the top independent retailers across England.

“These awards highlight the significant impact independent retailers make in their communities and provide a platform to showcase their success. Their dedication and accomplishments serve as an inspiration to the entire retail community.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners & highly commended recipients on theirincredible accomplishments.”

In total there were 35 categories, each with one winner and one highly commended business but below we have just featured those from across Lancashire.

1 . Best independent businesses 20 independent Lancashire businesses have been named amongst the best in UK

2 . Worthington Brougham Furniture (Chorley) Winner of Independent Furniture Retailer of the Year

3 . MAP Laundry & Dry Cleaners (Preston) Highly Commended in the Dry Cleaners of the Year category

4 . Beyond Television (Blackpool) Winner of Technology Retailer of the Year