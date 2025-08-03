19 new food hygiene ratings handed out to Lancashire businesses including Starbucks and Costa Coffee

19 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

19 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on July 22.

1. The Old Vic, Fishergate, Preston, PR1 2UH

Rated 5 on July 22. | Google

Rated 5 on July 23.

2. Tasty Chinese Takeaway, Plungington Road, Preston, PR1 7RA

Rated 5 on July 23. | Google

Rated 5 on July 24.

3. Wee Chippy, Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY

Rated 5 on July 24. | Google

Rated 5 on July 21.

4. Red Rose Bowl, Greenbank Street, Preston, PR1 7PH

Rated 5 on July 21. | Google

