18 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 14:20 BST

18 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

35 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Rated 3 on October 1.

1. The Duke Of York, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AW

Rated 3 on October 1. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 23.

2. The Ginger Bistro, Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9UP

Rated 5 on October 23. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 23.

3. WanderWoods, Roman Way, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 5BE

Rated 5 on October 23. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on October 16.

4. Aunt Dolly's Café, Earl Street, Preston, PR1 2DY

Rated 5 on October 16. | Preston Markets

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyFood
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice