18 faces of criminals jailed over drugs offences in Lancashire in 2025 so far

2 . Gang imported drugs from the USA to be supplied in Blackpool

Zack Higginson, 34, led an organised crime group importing drugs from the US to supply in Blackpool and St Annes. He was jailed for 12 years and nine months. Seven others were also sentenced, including Keith Dollman (5 years 1 month), Ruben Skelly (4 years 9 months, wanted), Andrew Morley (4 years 1 month), and Ashley Dodd (4 years 7 months). Others received suspended sentences for roles in the operation. | Lancashire Police