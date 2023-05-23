News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule breaking claims
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up

15-year-old girl who was reported missing three weeks ago has links to Lancashire

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing three weeks ago has links to Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd May 2023, 19:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 20:04 BST
Bayan Almohammed (Credit: Merseyside Police)Bayan Almohammed (Credit: Merseyside Police)
Bayan Almohammed (Credit: Merseyside Police)

Bayan Almohammed was reported missing from her home in Skelmersdale in the early hours of Tuesday morning (May 2).

The 15-year-old has since been seen in Birkenhead and the L1 area of Liverpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bayan has long dark brown hair, dark brown eyes and is of slim build.

Read More
Shannon Canning: Police issue renewed appeal to find woman missing in Lancaster
Most Popular

She was last seen wearing a burka, black jeans and a black jacket with white trainers.

Merseyside Police said Bayan has links to Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Wolverhampton and Birmingham, near the city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Bayan should contact Merseyside police immediately via their online form, by messaging @MerPolCC or contacting Missing People on 116 000.