Published 30th May 2025, 19:43 BST

15 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When dining out, you want reassurance that the café or restaurant you're visiting is clean, safe and well-maintained.

That's where the Food Standards Agency (FSA) comes in.

The FSA rates food-serving businesses on a scale from zero to five, assessing factors like hygiene, the condition of facilities and how well businesses manage food safety practices.

15 establishments in Lancashire recently received updated ratings. Here's how they fared:

Rated 5 on May 7.

1. The Squirrel Hotel, Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0LB

Rated 5 on May 7. | Google

Rated 5 on May 7.

2. The Talbot, Milbourne Street, Blackpool, FY1 3LL

Rated 5 on May 7. | Google

Rated 5 on May 20.

3. Welcome Chinese, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TJ

Rated 5 on May 20. | Google

Rated 5 on May 8.

4. Harrowside Fish & Chips, Harrowside, Blackpool, FY4 1QH

Rated 5 on May 8. | Google

