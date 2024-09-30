Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate,
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, while good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools that received reports in September, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement:
1. Progress School, Gough Lane, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6AQ
Report published September 26 following an inspection on June 25 | Rating - Outstanding Classed as 'Good' | Highlights - The school has established a very special environment in which pupils thrive; the school has a clear and ambitious vision for the curriculum; staff benefit from a comprehensive programme of training. | Google
2. St Mary's CE Primary School, Lime Road, Haslingden, Rossendale, BB4 5NP
Report published September 27 following an inspection on July 10 | Rating - Outstanding | Highlights - Pupils work hard to reach the school’s high expectations and achieve very well; pupils treat one another with respect and compassion; the school has designed an inspiring curriculum that is both broad and ambitious. | Google
3. St Barnabas & St Pauls Primary School, Oakenhurst Road, Blackburn, BB2 1SN
Report published September 25 following an inspection on July 2 | Rating - Good | Highlights - The school has established a very special environment in which pupils thrive; the school has a clear and ambitious vision for the curriculum; staff benefit from a comprehensive programme of training. | Improvements: In some subjects, the school has not identified the key vocabulary that pupils need in order to access the full curriculum and understand the books that they read. | Google
4. Kennington Primary School, Kennington Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8ER
Report published September 13 following an inspection on July 16 | Rating - Good | Highlights - The school has designed an ambitious curriculum; staff regularly check on what pupils know and remember; pupils benefit from an extensive range of opportunities that support their wider
development | Improvements: On occasion, teachers do not match learning activities sufficiently well to the knowledge that the school has identified for pupils to learn. | Google
