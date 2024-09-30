14 schools and nurseries in Lancashire that received new Ofsted ratings in September

14 schools and nurseries across Lancashire received new Ofsted reports in September.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate,

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, while good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools that received reports in September, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement:

Report published September 26 following an inspection on June 25 | Rating - Outstanding Classed as 'Good' | Highlights - The school has established a very special environment in which pupils thrive; the school has a clear and ambitious vision for the curriculum; staff benefit from a comprehensive programme of training.

Report published September 26 following an inspection on June 25 | Rating - Outstanding Classed as 'Good' | Highlights - The school has established a very special environment in which pupils thrive; the school has a clear and ambitious vision for the curriculum; staff benefit from a comprehensive programme of training. | Google

Report published September 27 following an inspection on July 10 | Rating - Outstanding | Highlights - Pupils work hard to reach the school’s high expectations and achieve very well; pupils treat one another with respect and compassion; the school has designed an inspiring curriculum that is both broad and ambitious.

Report published September 27 following an inspection on July 10 | Rating - Outstanding | Highlights - Pupils work hard to reach the school’s high expectations and achieve very well; pupils treat one another with respect and compassion; the school has designed an inspiring curriculum that is both broad and ambitious. | Google

Report published September 25 following an inspection on July 2 | Rating - Good | Highlights - The school has established a very special environment in which pupils thrive; the school has a clear and ambitious vision for the curriculum; staff benefit from a comprehensive programme of training. | Improvements: In some subjects, the school has not identified the key vocabulary that pupils need in order to access the full curriculum and understand the books that they read.

Report published September 25 following an inspection on July 2 | Rating - Good | Highlights - The school has established a very special environment in which pupils thrive; the school has a clear and ambitious vision for the curriculum; staff benefit from a comprehensive programme of training. | Improvements: In some subjects, the school has not identified the key vocabulary that pupils need in order to access the full curriculum and understand the books that they read. | Google

Report published September 13 following an inspection on July 16 | Rating - Good | Highlights - The school has designed an ambitious curriculum; staff regularly check on what pupils know and remember; pupils benefit from an extensive range of opportunities that support their wider development | Improvements: On occasion, teachers do not match learning activities sufficiently well to the knowledge that the school has identified for pupils to learn.

Report published September 13 following an inspection on July 16 | Rating - Good | Highlights - The school has designed an ambitious curriculum; staff regularly check on what pupils know and remember; pupils benefit from an extensive range of opportunities that support their wider development | Improvements: On occasion, teachers do not match learning activities sufficiently well to the knowledge that the school has identified for pupils to learn. | Google

