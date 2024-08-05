Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic Awards says it is proud to announce the finalists for The fourth Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 which are “a celebration of excellence in the UK’s hair and beauty industry and the talented professionals that work within it”.

All the finalists, thirteen of which are from Lancashire, have been recognised for their skills, expertise, and creativity in their respective categories, including hair salons, beauty salons, male grooming salons, spas, cosmetic clinics, makeup artists, nail salons, and training academies.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held on Sunday, August 25 at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

A Spokesperson for the four Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 said: “The awards will shine the spotlight on the talented professionals that have shown great passion, commitment and innovation for the beauty industry, who often don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“We’d like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

The finalists of the Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 from Lancashire are:

Flame Urban Spa

Flame Urban Spa The Preston based business is up for Beauty Salon of the Year (North)

Betty-Rose Beauty Boutique The Nelson based business is up for Beauty Salon of the Year (North)

Kolo Hair & Beauty Boutique The Chorley based business is up for Hair & Beauty Salon of the Year (North)