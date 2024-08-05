13 Lancashire hair & beauty salons who are finalists in the Nation’s Hair & Beauty Awards 2024

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST

The finalists in a prestigious national hair and beauty competition have been revealed and 13 of them are from Lancashire.

Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic Awards says it is proud to announce the finalists for The fourth Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 which are “a celebration of excellence in the UK’s hair and beauty industry and the talented professionals that work within it”.

All the finalists, thirteen of which are from Lancashire, have been recognised for their skills, expertise, and creativity in their respective categories, including hair salons, beauty salons, male grooming salons, spas, cosmetic clinics, makeup artists, nail salons, and training academies.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held on Sunday, August 25 at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

A Spokesperson for the four Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 said: “The awards will shine the spotlight on the talented professionals that have shown great passion, commitment and innovation for the beauty industry, who often don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“We’d like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

The finalists of the Nation’s Hair and Beauty Awards 2024 from Lancashire are:

13 Lancashire hair & beauty salons who are finalists in the Nation’s Hair & Beauty Awards 2024

1. Lancashire hair & beauty salons up for award

13 Lancashire hair & beauty salons who are finalists in the Nation’s Hair & Beauty Awards 2024 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Preston based business is up for Beauty Salon of the Year (North)

2. Flame Urban Spa

The Preston based business is up for Beauty Salon of the Year (North) | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Nelson based business is up for Beauty Salon of the Year (North)

3. Betty-Rose Beauty Boutique

The Nelson based business is up for Beauty Salon of the Year (North) | Google Earth

Photo Sales
The Chorley based business is up for Hair & Beauty Salon of the Year (North)

4. Kolo Hair & Beauty Boutique

The Chorley based business is up for Hair & Beauty Salon of the Year (North) | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BeautyLancashireSPOTLIGHT
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice