12-year-old girl injured after being hit by car in Morecambe

A road is still closed in Morecambe after a 12-year-old girl was hit by a car, police said.

By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 1:45pm

Police said they believe the girl may have stepped off a bus and walked out from behind the bus and was subsequently hit by a passing car.

The girl has been taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment, but her injuries were not life threatening or life changing.

Police closed the road between the junction of Broadway and St Margaret’s Road this morning at 8.45am.

The road is closed between Broadway and St Margaret's Road in Morecambe due to an accident. Picture: Google Street View.

The road is closed until the full extent of the girl’s injuries is known.

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire tweeted: “#Lancaster, due to accident on Marine Rd East we are diverting our services 100/5 via Broadway and Beaufort Rd.”

