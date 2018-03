Lancashire is not only the greatest county in England, but we also talk reet good as well.

And while there may be some similarities with other dialects across the UK, Lanky lingo is still the best.

Don't worry, we've left the the barm cake, bap, tea cake row for another day.

So that's enough of me mitherin' on! Click the link above and see how many of these Lancashire words and phrases you know.

Have we missed any? Post your suggestions in the comments below.