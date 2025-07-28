11 food hygiene ratings dished out to popular Lancashire eateries including Northcote and The White Hart

By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

11 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on July 11.

1. The Wilton Hotel, Alexandra Road, Blackpool, FY1 6BU

Rated 5 on July 11. | Google

Rated 5 on July 11.

2. Waff-La-Burg, New South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1NF

Rated 5 on July 11. | Google

Rated 5 on July 7.

3. The Beechfield Hotel, Hornby Road, Blackpool, FY1 4QS

Rated 5 on July 7. | Google

Rated 5 on July 9.

4. King's Snooker and Pool, King Street, Blackburn, BB2 2DH

Rated 5 on July 9. | Google

