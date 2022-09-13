3 . Mrs Dowson's Farm Park

Explore the farm from October 5 to 31. Get your hands and wellies dirty as you pick your perfect pumpkin - choose from 12 different varieties. There's seasonal foods and drinks available from hearty home-made pumpkin soups and pumpkin-infused drinks, as well as access to the farmyard and play areas. There's even adult-only pumpkin nights. Tickets cost £10.95 for adults and £12.95 for children, including a pumpkin. Under 12 months go free without a pumpkin. Telephone 01254 812407. Photo: site