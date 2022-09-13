There’s nothing youngsters enjoy more than picking their own pumpkin and carving a spooky face into it for Halloween.
With that in mind, here are 11 of the best pumpkin picking patches in Lancashire.
1. Ridgeway Farm, Blackpool
The Pumpkin Festival starts on Saturday, October 12, running each weekend and during half term right up until Sunday, October 27, with session times running hourly each day. Early bird tickets are priced from just £7.50 for adults and £8.95 for children (walking age upwards). Tickets include entry to the farm on your selected session time and a pumpkin each for all children with a ticket, extra pumpkins can be purchased on the day . Photo: Wirestock Creators - stock.adobe
2. Windmill Animal Farm
Windmill Farm near Rufford is back with its famous pumpkin picking adventure from October 12-31.
Tickets cost £18.95 for adults, £19.95 for children aged 1-15 years, OAPs and carers are £16.95, and under ones are free of charge.
This ticket includes full day access to Windmill Animal Farm attraction, the Runaway Farm Train and also The Famous Pumpkin Picking Adventure.
Each ticket purchased also includes a single pumpkin of your choice. More pumpkins can be purchased on the day,
Photo: Cavan - stock.adobe.com
3. Mrs Dowson's Farm Park
Explore the farm from October 5 to 31.
Get your hands and wellies dirty as you pick your perfect pumpkin - choose from 12 different varieties.
There's seasonal foods and drinks available from hearty home-made pumpkin soups and pumpkin-infused drinks, as well as access to the farmyard and play areas.
There's even adult-only pumpkin nights.
Tickets cost £10.95 for adults and £12.95 for children, including a pumpkin. Under 12 months go free without a pumpkin.
Telephone 01254 812407. Photo: site
4. Farmer Parrs, Fleetwood
Pumpkin picking is available at Farmer Parr's from October 5, with tickets available to book online through their website from September 14. Photo: Jon Savage