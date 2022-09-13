Pumpkin carving, daiy fancy dress competitions, spooky face painting and scavenger hunts with sweets takes place at Bowland Wild Boar Park in the Ribble Valleyt from Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, October 27. Hourly timeslots are bookable online; pumpkins purchased on the day at the park. There will also be a Halloween photo frame for photo opportunities Telephone 01995 61075 for more informationPumpkin carving, daiy fancy dress competitions, spooky face painting and scavenger hunts with sweets takes place at Bowland Wild Boar Park in the Ribble Valleyt from Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, October 27. Hourly timeslots are bookable online; pumpkins purchased on the day at the park. There will also be a Halloween photo frame for photo opportunities Telephone 01995 61075 for more information
11 brilliant pumpkin picking patches in Lancashire 2024 - here's where to take the kids for Halloween fun

By Catherine Musgrove, Catherine Musgrove
Published 13th Sep 2022, 16:53 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 13:32 BST

Halloween is just around the corner, and that means pumpkins!

There’s nothing youngsters enjoy more than picking their own pumpkin and carving a spooky face into it for Halloween.

With that in mind, here are 11 of the best pumpkin picking patches in Lancashire.

The Pumpkin Festival starts on Saturday, October 12, running each weekend and during half term right up until Sunday, October 27, with session times running hourly each day. Early bird tickets are priced from just £7.50 for adults and £8.95 for children (walking age upwards). Tickets include entry to the farm on your selected session time and a pumpkin each for all children with a ticket, extra pumpkins can be purchased on the day .

1. Ridgeway Farm, Blackpool

Windmill Farm near Rufford is back with its famous pumpkin picking adventure from October 12-31. Tickets cost £18.95 for adults, £19.95 for children aged 1-15 years, OAPs and carers are £16.95, and under ones are free of charge. This ticket includes full day access to Windmill Animal Farm attraction, the Runaway Farm Train and also The Famous Pumpkin Picking Adventure. Each ticket purchased also includes a single pumpkin of your choice. More pumpkins can be purchased on the day,

2. Windmill Animal Farm

Explore the farm from October 5 to 31. Get your hands and wellies dirty as you pick your perfect pumpkin - choose from 12 different varieties. There's seasonal foods and drinks available from hearty home-made pumpkin soups and pumpkin-infused drinks, as well as access to the farmyard and play areas. There's even adult-only pumpkin nights. Tickets cost £10.95 for adults and £12.95 for children, including a pumpkin. Under 12 months go free without a pumpkin. Telephone 01254 812407.

3. Mrs Dowson's Farm Park

Pumpkin picking is available at Farmer Parr's from October 5, with tickets available to book online through their website from September 14.

4. Farmer Parrs, Fleetwood

