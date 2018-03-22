£1,000 boost for foster carers

Boy George, Princess Leia and the Ghostbusters all played a part when Community Foster Care, based in Lancaster, held a charity fundraising night.

The team held an Eighties fancy dress party at the Ashley Club in Thornton-Cleveleys and raised a staggering £1,000 which will be used to support cared-for children with Community Foster Care.

Around 100 people made it a night to remember with a hotpot supper, an Eighties-themed music quiz, raffle and dancing.

It was organised by placement support worker Jo Garstang (aka Wonder Woman) and registered manager Emma Weaver.

Jo thanked everyone who helped the event go so well. They included staff, foster carers and supporters of the not-for-profit organisation based in Quarry Road, Lancaster.

“It was a fantastic night. People really made such an effort with costumes. We had Mr T from the A Team, Ghost Busters with Marshmallow man, Princess Leia and Darth Vader, George Michael, She-Ra, Flash Gordon, Columbo and Boy George, to name a few.

“The money raised will help provide children who have had little in life with lots of opportunities and life experiences.”

Community Foster Care is an independent agency and a registered charity, which provides foster carers for children all over Lancashire.

There are more than 1,300 children in Lancashire in need of foster carers who can offer stability and security, and the number is rising.

Visit www.communityfostercare.co.uk