The "Best Book for Small Business Owners" has been unveiled at the prestigious Great British Book Awards - and it's written by someone you've never heard of.

Big Ideas for Small Businesses is an essential guide for small business owners seeking practical, real-world strategies for growing and sustaining their businesses.

It’s written by John Lamerton, a self-styled “normal bloke from Plymouth” who has run more than 60 small businesses over the past 25 years.

Big Ideas... for Small Businesses earned widespread praise from the judges of the Great British Book Awards for its down-to-earth approach, plain English writing style, and highly actionable advice.

Unlike many business books that focus on theory, jargon, or celebrity endorsements, Lamerton’s work is rooted in real-life experience.

It offers simple, implementable tactics that any small business owner can apply immediately.

“Small business owners are looking for real-world, no-nonsense advice - and I’m proud to have provided that.”

John Lamerton, a relatable entrepreneur turned author, brings a refreshing perspective to business success by drawing from his own journey.

He started as a civil servant with no business background, and later became a self-made entrepreneur - Lamerton cuts through the noise, offering straightforward insights that truly make a difference.

“I never set out to write a ‘business bible,’” the author explains.

“I simply wanted to share the practical strategies I’ve used to grow my businesses while maintaining a great lifestyle.

“Winning this award proves that small business owners are looking for real-world, no-nonsense advice - and I’m proud to have provided that.”

The Great British Book Awards’ judges were keen to recognise the reader reviews and ratings that Lamerton’s book attracted.

More than 1,000 small business owners have raved about Big Ideas... for Small Businesses, praising its engaging storytelling, honest insights, and tangible takeaways.

One small business owner said: “Easily the best business book I’ve ever read. No fluff, just solid, practical advice that you can start using today.”

Another penned: “John’s writing style makes it feel like you’re having a conversation with a friend - no corporate nonsense, just straight talk that works.”

The book covers topics like goal-setting, marketing, profitability, customer retention, and work-life balance, all while challenging the traditional “hustle culture” mentality.

Big Ideas... for Small Businesses is available in paperback, hardcover, and e-book formats from major online retailers, including Amazon and leading bookstores nationwide