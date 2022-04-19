Show praised by New York Times comes to Lancaster

Nearly Lear presents the great and tragic story through the eyes of Lear’s closest companion, the Fool.

In this tour de force, Susanna Hamnett plays the Fool (and every other character) to tell a very personal and poignant story with hilarity and heartache.

Nearly Lear is an exuberant and unexpected blend of tragedy and humour that has entranced both lovers of Shakespeare, as well as newcomers to the Bard.

Susanna Hamnett.

It’s suitable for people aged 12 plus, and so is a perfect night out for young people who are studying Shakespeare, especially if they are revising for exams.

This UK tour follows a successful run in North America, where the New York Times praised Susanna’s ‘energetic virtuosic performance with a touch of the endearing goofball.”