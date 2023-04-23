The Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a letter to King Charles expressing concern about unconscious bias in the Royal Family after her notable appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2021. Speculation followed, reporting King Charles’ response to the letter could be part of the reason the Duchess was not attending the coronation next month.

However, Meghan Markle has now dismissed that speculation, calling it “false and frankly ridiculous”. In a statement released through journalist Omid Scobie, who is close to the Sussexes, the couple said: "The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.

“Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various other royal correspondents to stop exhausting the circus that they alone are creating.”

During the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan claimed a member of the royal family speculated about the skin colour of her unborn son. The claims led to the royal family facing accusations of racism. According to The Daily Telegraph’s sources, Meghan’s letter was sent in response to a letter from King Charles, in which he expressed his sadness over the split within the family.

