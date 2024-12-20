19th Internet Governance Forum calls for an inclusive and equitable digital future

The IGF was held under the theme of “Building Our Multistakeholder Digital Future” | IGF, Riyadh 2024

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) concluded its 19th edition this week - and has set its vision for enhanced digital corporation and sustainable development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre between December 15 to 19.

The 19th edition of IGF reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to solidifying its position as a global leader in digital innovation, international cooperation, and shaping the future of internet governance.

As an initiative led by the United Nations, the IGF provides a forum for the discussion of public policy issues relating to the internet.

Its purpose is to facilitate a common understanding of how to maximise the opportunities of the internet whilst mitigating the risks and challenges that the internet presents.

This year’s event featured over 100 experts, specialists, officials, and stakeholders from 160 countries, alongside more than 1,000 international speakers.

And was held under the theme of “Building Our Multistakeholder Digital Future”.

It was centred around four key sub-themes: Harnessing Innovation and Balancing Risks in the Digital Space; Enhancing the Digital Contribution to Peace, Development and Sustainability; Advancing Human Empowerment and Inclusiveness in the Digital Age; and Improving Digital Governance for the Internet We Want.

This year's event took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre | IGF, 2024

‘Shaping the future of internet governance’

Commenting on the forum’s success, Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said: “This year’s edition of the forum is the largest to date in terms of participants and working sessions, as confirmed by the United Nations.

“As one of the fastest-growing countries in the digital sector, Saudi Arabia is committed not only to facilitating internet access and harnessing technological developments to drive progress and sustainable development but also to enhancing digital cooperation to achieve the SDGs.”

The forum’s activities featured a strong presence from public and private sector institutions and international entities dedicated to enabling digital transformation and fostering innovation.

Success stories were showcased and sessions and workshops addressed critical digital challenges.

Participants engaged enthusiastically in interactive sessions with experts who shed light on diverse aspects of internet governance and digital collaboration.

These interactions offered Saudi national cadres and emerging talents an exceptional opportunity to expand their knowledge and expertise.

While highlighting Saudi Arabia's remarkable advancements in communications and information technology.

By hosting the 19th edition of IGF, Riyadh reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to solidifying its position as a global leader in digital innovation, international cooperation, and shaping the future of internet governance.

For more information about the Internet Governance Forum, please click here.